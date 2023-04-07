Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

PET VISITS

Assist Lyngblomsten senior living center in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul by visiting with your pet. Animals must be at least one year old, well behaved and current on vaccinations. Flexible scheduling. lyngblomsten.org

GREETERS

Help VEAP in Bloomington by greeting and checking in volunteers and guests, answering questions or assisting with clerical and administrative tasks. Shifts every weekday. veap.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help with checkin/checkout, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

BALLET BOARD

Ballet Co.Laboratory is a professional ballet company and school in St. Paul. Members of the board of directors provide leadership and strategic direction. Two-year terms, six meetings a year and an expectation to attend events and contribute financially. balletcolaboratory.org

OFFICE

Al-Maa'uun serves Islamic communities in north Minneapolis in the areas of food, housing, employment and mentorship. Help in the office sorting documentation and other administrative tasks. almaauun.org

CRAFT ASSISTANT

Assist Moments Hospice with sewing, crocheting or knitting patriotic wall coverings/blankets (patriotic design, approximately 6 by 4 feet). These patriotic blankets will be placed over a deceased veteran or can be used as a keepsake for the family. Also, help make fidget blankets, hospital gowns, sachets and greeting cards. momentshospice.com

STROLLING

Presbyterian Homes, Johanna Shores in Arden Hills would like you to "stroll" with residents around the beautiful campus on a lake. In the wintertime stroll inside and enjoy the views. In the summer, stroll with residents on paved walking trails leading to the lake. Must be able to push a wheelchair. preshomes.org

MENTORING

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who are in need of a positive role model. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

EVENT HELP

Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities in Minneapolis on April 21. Event greeter, guest registration, silent auction setup, guest checkout, event wayfinding guide are needed. boysandgirls.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.