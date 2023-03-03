MASSAGE THERAPIST

Avivo provides services for career education, employment, chemical and mental health. Give massages to clients across the metro area. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have active license, proof of insurance and your own portable massage chair. avivomn.org

DONATE

Bridging provides furniture and household goods to people transitioning to stable housing. A fee-based pickup can be arranged. Bloomington and Roseville locations. bridging.org

OFFICE ASSISTANT

Al-Maa'uun serves Islamic communities in north Minneapolis with food, housing, employment and mentorship. Sort documentation and other administrative tasks. almaauun.org

FOOD ORDERS

Assist clients of Help at Your Door by contacting seniors and taking grocery orders by phone and entering the orders in an online system. One to two hours a week. Use your own computer. Work from home. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org

SEWING

Help Living Well Disability Services with sewing absorbent scarves for clients to wear. Pattern available. If needed, supplies provided. Dropoff is in Mendota Heights. livingwell.org

FINANCE ASSISTANT

Wings for Widows provides financial coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs may assist with administrative tasks, event support and join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

FRONT DESK

FamilyWise Services assists families struggling with poverty, abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and more. Greet clients, answer phones, receive and sort donations, additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org

SCHOOL DRIVE

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Great group opportunity to have a school supplies drive. Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, markers, scissors, pencils, rulers, etc. are most needed. kinf.org

PACK AND SORT

The Food Group needs assistance with projects such as bulk repacking of staples for food shelves and packing boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market's free distributions. Projects at a warehouse in New Hope. thefoodgroupmn.org

ADULT HELPER

Vail Place provides recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. Work alongside staff to enhance programming in the Club Houses (Hopkins and Minneapolis). Meal service, data entry, recreation, tax assistance, haircuts and music lessons are just some of the ways volunteers can help. vailplace.org

FLEECE TIE

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Make fleece blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child's interests when possible. myveryownbed.org

SPANISH SPEAKERS

VEAP provides basic needs and social service programs in the south metro area. Speak with clients by phone, help them in connecting to services and setting appointments or by in-person interactions when the clients come in for services. Three- to four-hour shifts, weekdays. veap.org

ADOPT A GRANDPARENT

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

