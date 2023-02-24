MUSEUM ASSISTANT

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Work open hours, events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org

PACK AND SORT

The Food Group needs assistance with projects such as bulk repacking of staples for food shelves and packing boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market free distributions. Projects at a warehouse in New Hope. thefoodgroupmn.org

DECLUTTER

Donate Good Stuff helps you to find a home for your used items. It works with nonprofits that can use a variety of items. Declutter, donate and help the environment. donategoodstuff.org

RECEPTIONIST

Give directions for donors, clients and other volunteers at Neighbors Inc. in South St. Paul. Provide a great first impression for the organization and help clients access services in the Financial Empowerment Center. Assist with simple office tasks. Four-hour shifts. Must be at least 18. neighborsmn.org

CAMP ASSISTANT

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin counselors needed for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

ADULT HELPER

Vail Place provides recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. Work alongside staff to enhance programming in the Club Houses (Hopkins and Minneapolis). Meal service, data entry, recreation, tax assistance, haircuts and music lessons are just some of the ways volunteers can help. vailplace.org

FLEECE TIE

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Make fleece blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child's interests when possible. myveryownbed.org

FAMILY FOCUS

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

TEACHERS

Help Literacy Minnesota lead remote learning classes for adult immigrants and refugees. Help them to speak, listen to, read and write English. No experience or diploma needed; training provided. Must be at least 18, able to commit two to three hours a week for three months and be comfortable using Zoom. Work with a staff person who provides detailed lesson plans. literacymn.org

GALA HELP

The Arc Minnesota is hosting its annual Arc Gala on March 4 in Minneapolis. Help is needed from 4-10:30 p.m. with tasks such as coat check, silent auction organization and live auction spotting. arcminnesota.orga

SPANISH SPEAKERS

VEAP provides basic needs and social services programs in the south metro area. Speak with clients by phone, help them in connecting to services and setting appointments or by in-person interactions when the clients come in for services. Three- to four-hour shifts, weekdays. veap.org

ADOPT A GRANDPARENT

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

