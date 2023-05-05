DELIVERY ASSISTANT

Help Open Arms of Minnesota prepare and deliver free meals specifically tailored to meet the nutrition needs of individuals living with serious and life-threatening diseases. Weekdays for 1-2 hours midday. Opportunities in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. openarmsmn.org

PARK ASSISTANT

Help Mississippi Park Connection strengthen the connection between people, the Mississippi River and those who enjoy the Mississippi National River & Recreation Area. Programs for all ages provide opportunities to volunteer in hands-on projects, community information events, classroom learning, field trips and more. parkconnection.org

PERSONAL SHOPPER

Assist Project for Pride in Living with its Ready for Success program, which allows people working toward economic self-sufficiency to choose clothing for job interviews and the workplace. Assist shoppers in finding and choosing appropriate clothing. South Minneapolis. Must have weekday availability. ppl-inc.org

DELIVERY

Assist VEAP from 4:30-7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Drive the VEAP van to deliver prepackaged fresh and shelf-stable foods to seniors, participants with disabilities, as well as community members without access to transportation. Must have valid license and proof of insurance. veap.org

BIKES

Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those in need. The public donates gently used bikes and volunteers clean and refurbish them. Help clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. Be a cleaner, prepper or mechanic. fb4k.org

CLOTHES HELPER

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants in need. They also provide clothing for premature babies and burial garments and keepsakes for families suffering the loss of an infant. Sew, knit or assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org

CLASSROOM ASSISTANT

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. A wide range of opportunities available. successbeyond.org

PET THERAPY

Moments Hospice serves patients on their end-of-life journey. A dog that is pet therapy-certified needed. Patients enjoy a visit from a dog. The organization also can help you get your dog certified. Flexible scheduling. Must be vaccinated for COVID-19. momentshospice.com

SPEAK UP

If you volunteer, the Minnesota Alliance for Volunteer Advancement (MAVA) wants to hear from you on how they can help you. The Volunteer Voice Gathering takes place at 12:30 p.m. on May 11 at the organization's office in St. Paul. Bring your lunch and your ideas. MAVA will supply drinks and dessert. Register at mavanetwork.org.

STROLLING

Presbyterian Homes, Johanna Shores in Arden Hills would like you to "stroll" with residents around the beautiful campus on a lake. In the wintertime stroll inside and enjoy the views. In the summer, stroll with residents on paved walking trails leading to the lake. Must be able to push a wheelchair. preshomes.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.