How Wrexham surged from obscurity to within sight of the Premier League

A dream of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they finalized their out-of-the-blue takeover of Wrexham in 2021 was to lead the long-suffering club to the Premier League.
It seemed pie-in-the-sky thinking, but they are almost there.
Make that three straight promotions for the Welsh team with a cult following after a 3-0 win over Charlton on Saturday secured a place in the second-tier Championship.
Here's a look at the rise of Wrexham, once a down-on-its-luck, financially ravaged, fan-owned club that has been thrust into the limelight in remarkable fashion:
The takeover
It seemed like a joke. Did two Hollywood celebrities really want to buy a soccer club from a long-overlooked Welsh city of 45,000 people that was languishing in the fifth tier of the English game?
Well, Reynolds — the star of the ''Deadpool'' movies — and McElhenney — an American actor, director and creator of TV show ''It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — were deadly serious.
After convincing supporters of their motives on a Zoom call by outlining their vision to make the team a ''global force," they went and bought Wrexham for $2.5 million.