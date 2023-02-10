Humans stayed home for weeks early in the coronavirus pandemic, allowing what was already a sedentary lifestyle for many people to descend into endless hours attending Zoom meetings, streaming movies and awaiting food deliveries.

Yet in the realm of couch potatoes, we're amateurs.

A species of fish washed by floods into dark Mexican caves has been essentially sheltering in place for the last 160,000 years, undergoing genetic changes that reset its metabolism, according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences. Over thousands of generations, the Mexican cavefish has adapted to life huddled away in the fish equivalent of a dingy den with little light or food; it has learned to swim slowly, starve for long periods and get by with less muscle mass and more fat.

But don't expect their long-term success in the slow lane to translate to your own life. A lifetime of inactivity puts people at higher risk for heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

"What I felt was interesting is that in humans, it has been long understood that a sedentary lifestyle leads to pretty negative health outcomes, but those come within a lifetime," said Joshua Gross, an associate professor of biology at the University of Cincinnati who was not involved in the new research. "This study provides an idea of how inactivity can play out not just in a lifetime, but [in] long-term evolutionary changes."

Because inactivity is so bad for human health, it is considered unethical for scientists to carry out experiments comparing groups of active and inactive people.

Thanks to cavefish, however, they don't have to. When floods carried some Mexican tetra river fish, Astyanax mexicanus, into about 30 different caves, other fish of the same species remained at the surface, providing a natural study in contrasting evolutionary paths.

The cavefish is a surprisingly good model from which to examine the possible long-term developmental changes that may lie in store for humans should we pass down our passivity over hundreds or thousands of generations.

Humans and cavefish are both vertebrates — animals with backbones — and share about 80% of the same genes, said Nicolas Rohner, an author of the study and associate professor at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a nonprofit biomedical research organization in Kansas City, Mo.

For years, scientists have studied blindness and loss of pigmentation in cavefish to better understand these conditions in humans. They've found that one of the four genes in people that can mutate and cause albinism is also crucial to albinism in cavefish. Moreover, obesity in both species can be traced to mutations in a gene they share.

Some of the same circumstances also account for idleness in both species.

"Cavefish move less because they have no predators," Rohner said, explaining that modern humans enjoy the same luxury. In the pools where cavefish dwell, there are no currents to push against, meaning that when they swim, they face little resistance.

In his lab, Rohner has reared about five generations of both cavefish and surface fish. He and his colleagues tested wild and lab-reared versions of the fish, comparing everything including swimming speed, body composition, organs, tissues and even protein levels.

The scientists found that cavefish swim about 3.7-fold slower than fish that lived outside caves. Since cavefish had no need to employ the kind of burst-swimming needed to elude predators, they evolved into slow continuous swimmers.