How will abortion laws motivate women in North Carolina to vote in this election?

The Supreme Court's ruling that left the states to decide abortion rights has far from settled the issue, with legislatures passing a range of restrictions that face ongoing legal changes. And it has pushed a new crop of North Carolina voters — 10% of them in 2022 — to name abortion as their highest priority, according to AP VoteCast data. In 2020, only 3% of the state's voters named it a top issue, and most of them backed Trump.