How war, money and the quest for discovery entwined the US government and universities

NEW YORK — The showdown between the Trump administration and Harvard University is spotlighting bare-knuckled politics and big dollar figures. But in the battle of the moment, it's easy to lose sight of a decades-long alliance between the U.S. government and the nation's most prominent universities, forged to fight a world war.
For more than 80 years, that interdependence has been prized by academic leaders and politicians of both parties as a paragon for American discovery and innovation.
''In some ways I think it's a core part of the story of contemporary America,'' said Jason Owen-Smith, a University of Michigan professor who studies the scope of research on the nation's campuses. ''Harvard's an exemplar, but it's not the only one.''
That explains the more than $2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts to Harvard frozen this week by administration officials after the school defied their demands to limit activism on campus.
A link that dates to World War II
The grants are testament to a system that has its roots in the early 1940s, when the U.S. government began securing cutting edge research through a singular partnership. Federal officials provided money and oversight; institutions, led by big state and private universities, used those billions of dollars to plumb the unknowns of science and technology, while training new generations of researchers.
The partnership delivered wartime innovations including the development of radar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and, decades later, the birth at Stanford University of what became Google.
Now the Trump administration is trying something many other chief executives have avoided: imposing ideology on a partnership that has long balanced accountability with independence.