How Utah dentists are preparing patients for the first statewide fluoride ban

SALT LAKE CITY — With Utah's first-in-the-nation ban on fluoride in public drinking water set to take effect Wednesday, dentists who treat children and low-income patients say they're bracing for an increase in tooth decay among the state's most vulnerable people.
Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed the law against the recommendation of many dentists and national health experts who warn removing fluoride will harm tooth development, especially in young patients without regular access to dental care.
The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Stephanie Gricius, said she does not dispute that fluoride can have some benefits but thinks people should not be given it by the government without their informed consent.
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. applauded Utah for being the first state to enact a ban and said he plans to direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoridation nationwide.
Florida could soon become the second state to ban fluoride under a bill awaiting Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature. The Ohio and South Carolina legislatures are considering similar measures.
Many patients not in the know
A majority of Utah water systems already did not add fluoride. The state ranked 44th in the nation for the percentage of residents receiving fluoridated water, with about 2 in 5 receiving it in 2022, according to CDC data. The law will impact about 1.6 million people in Salt Lake City and elsewhere in northern Utah who are losing fluoridation, state officials say.
Dentists in Salt Lake City over the past week said many patients were unaware of the upcoming ban, and most did not realize the city had been adding fluoride to their drinking water for nearly two decades.