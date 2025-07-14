How Trump plans to dismantle the Education Department after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the Trump administration to continue unwinding the Education Department, allowing it to move ahead with mass layoffs and a plan to outsource the department's operations to other agencies.
The justices paused a lower court order that had halted nearly 1,400 layoffs and had called into question the legality of President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the department.
Now, Trump and his education secretary, Linda McMahon, are free to execute the layoffs and break up the department's work among other federal agencies.
They're expected to move quickly—department lawyers have already previewed the plans in court filings.
What happens with student loans, civil rights cases
Trump and McMahon have acknowledged only Congress has authority to close the Education Department fully, but both have suggested its core functions could be parceled out to different federal agencies.
Among the most important decisions is where to put management of federal student loans, a $1.6 trillion portfolio affecting nearly 43 million borrowers.
Trump in March suggested the Small Business Administration would take on federal student loans, but a June court filing indicated the Treasury Department is expected to take over the work. The Education Department said it had been negotiating a contract with Treasury but paused discussions when the court intervened. That work is now expected to proceed in coming days.