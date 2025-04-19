How Trump backed away from promising to end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours

During his campaign, Donald Trump said repeatedly that he would be able to end the war between Russia and Ukraine ''in 24 hours'' upon taking office. He has changed his tone since becoming president again.
As various U.S. emissaries have held talks looking for an end to the war, both Trump and his top officials have become more reserved about the prospects of a peace deal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday suggested the U.S. might soon back away from negotiations altogether without more progress, adding a comment that sounded like a repudiation of the president's old comments.
''No one's saying this can be done in 12 hours,'' he told reporters.
The promises made by presidential candidates are often felled by the realities of governing. But Trump's shift is noteworthy given his prior term as president and his long histories with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The White House on Friday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Trump's evolving deadline comments.
Here's a look at Trump's evolution on the way he talks about the Russia-Ukraine war:
‘A very easy negotiation'
MARCH 2023: ''There's a very easy negotiation to take place. But I don't want to tell you what it is because then I can't use that negotiation; it'll never work,'' Trump told Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, claiming that he could ''solve'' the war ''in 24 hours'' if he were back in the White House.