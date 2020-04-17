– On the first Monday in March, Michel Vounatsos, chief executive of the drug company Biogen, appeared in good spirits. The company’s new Alzheimer’s drug was showing promise after years of setbacks. Revenues had never been higher.

Onstage at an elite health care conference in Boston, Vounatsos touted the drug’s “remarkable journey.”

Asked whether the coronavirus that was ravaging China would disrupt supply chains and upend the company’s big plans, Vounatsos said no. “So far, so good,” he said.

But even as he spoke, the virus was silently spreading among Biogen’s senior executives, who did not know they had been infected days earlier at its annual leadership meeting.

Biogen employees, most feeling healthy, boarded planes full of passengers. They drove home to their families. And they carried the virus to at least six states, the District of Columbia and three countries, outstripping the ability of local public health officials to trace the spread.

The Biogen meeting was one of the earliest examples in the U.S. of what epidemiologists call “superspreading events” of COVID-19, where a small gathering leads to a huge number of infections. Unlike the clusters stemming from a nursing home outside Seattle or a birthday party in Connecticut, the Biogen cluster happened at a meeting of top health care professionals whose job it was to fight disease.

Biogen headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., March 19, 2020. Biogen employees unwittingly spread the coronavirus from Massachusetts to Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina. (Cody O’Loughlin/The New York Times)

“The smartest people in health care and drug development — and they were completely oblivious to the biggest thing that was about to shatter their world,” said John Carroll, editor of Endpoints News.

The official count of those sickened — 99, including employees and their contacts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health — includes only those who live in that state. The true number across the U.S. is certainly higher.

In hindsight, many people have criticized Biogen’s decision to continue with its leadership meeting, which was attended by vice presidents from European countries already hit by the virus. The company has defended its handling of the meeting and its aftermath, saying it made the best decisions it could with the information available at the time.

“For a company whose mission is to save lives, it was very difficult to see our colleagues and community directly affected by this disease,” Vounatsos said. “We would never have knowingly put anyone at risk.”

Founded in 1978, Biogen helped pioneer the biotech industry, specializing in multiple sclerosis drugs. It is best known now for its work on a promising treatment for Alzheimer’s.

By the time of Biogen’s leadership meeting on Feb. 26 and 27, spirits were high. So was the pressure to deliver.

Other companies canceled international meetings around that time, but Biogen never discussed doing so. As of the Friday before the meeting, the U.S. had only 30 confirmed cases, said data compiled by the Times.

On the first night, about 175 executives gathered for a buffet dinner and cocktails at the Marriott Long Wharf. Colleagues shook hands and the Europeans gave customary kisses on both cheeks.

Two days later, the executives returned to their offices. One drove to a manufacturing center in North Carolina. Others flew back to Europe.

Peter Bergethon, the head of digital and quantitative medicine at Biogen, went home to his wife, an infectious-disease doctor.

A Biogen vice president and her husband attended a Greek Orthodox holiday party in Princeton, N.J. Although celebrations in Greece had been canceled, the party in New Jersey went forward, since White House officials had just pronounced the virus in the U.S. to be under control.

Over that weekend, though, some people had started feeling sick.

Jie Li, 37, a biostatistician, had chills, a cough and aches. She was too junior to attend the conference, but her boss went, and came to the office afterward.

The following Monday, the company’s chief medical officer e-mailed everyone who attended the leadership meeting that some people had fallen ill and to contact a health care provider if they felt sick. “We moved quickly,” spokesman David Caouette said.

Still, that same day, the company’s four top executives attended a huge health care conference hosted by the investment firm Cowen. At another Marriott in Boston, they held meetings with potential investors. Another attendee who met some of the same investors said he heard that members of the Biogen team looked sick.

At the conference, concern about the coronavirus mounted as word spread that some companies, including Vertex and Seattle Genetics, had canceled their appearances. By the second day of the conference, many attendees had stopped shaking hands.

A letter from the health department is taped to Jie Li’s door in Belmont, Mass., March 19, 2020. Li, a biostatistician at Biogen, boarded a plane for Beijing before receiving her coronavirus test result and the letter remained taped to her door weeks after her departure. (Cody O’Loughlin/The New York Times)

Later, investors were informed that two of the four Biogen executives at the conference tested positive for the virus. In defense of his company’s decision to attend the event, Vounatsos said, “When we learned a number of our colleagues were ill, we did not know the cause was COVID-19.”

The next day, two executives who had returned home to Germany and Switzerland had tested positive.

On Thursday, the company directed all office-based employees to work from home. Yet on that same day, a Biogen executive visited the Washington office of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, the industry’s top lobbying group.

The first two cases in Indiana and six of the earliest cases in North Carolina were Biogen executives. Executive Chris Baumgartner became the first COVID case in Tennessee. “I was patient zero,” he wrote on Facebook.

Bergethon also got sick and infected his wife, the doctor.

Of the four dozen people who attended the party in New Jersey at least 15 later tested positive, according to public health authorities.

One employee even carried the virus to China. After falling ill with flulike symptoms, Li called an ambulance and was given a coronavirus test, a public health official said. But before she received the results, she booked a flight to Beijing, boarding a plane with her husband and son.

Biogen has since joined the fight against the virus. The company donated $10 million to expand access to testing and to provide emergency food and protective gear for hospital workers. The company also has also entered into talks with Vir Technology about manufacturing a potential treatment for COVID-19, another pharmaceutical holy grail that could make untold amounts of money.





