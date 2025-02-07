The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the 59th Super Bowl this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Central. The game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, making it the eighth game at the Superdome (the most of any NFL stadium) and the 11th time the game has been held in New Orleans.
How to watch the Super Bowl at home, and where to watch at Twin Cities bars
With Super Bowl LIX right around the corner, here is everything you need to know about who is playing, streaming and local watch parties.
Super Bowl LIX is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs won 38-35, beating the Eagles on a last-minute field goal by Harrison Butker.
Here are a few things to know about the big game:
Who’s playing?
The Chiefs are making their seventh Super Bowl appearance and are looking to become the first franchise to win three straight Super Bowls. If the Chiefs win, it would be their fifth Super Bowl title. The Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl title as they make their fifth Super Bowl appearance.
Who’s performing at the halftime show?
Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will take the halftime stage fresh off his successful Grammy Awards appearance, where he won five awards including song and record of the year. The “Not Like Us” rapper will be joined by special guest R&B singer-songwriter SZA.
When asked recently what viewers can expect from the halftime show, Lamar, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner, said, “Storytelling. I think I’ve always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music. And I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on.”
Soul singer Jon Batiste, a Louisiana native, is scheduled to sing the national anthem. Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle, who both also hail from the Bayou State, are slated to perform “America the Beautiful.” New Orleans native Ledisi will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
How can I watch the game?
Super Bowl LIX will be televised by Fox in the United States and is available to watch on your local Fox station. Spanish-language commentary is available on Fox Deportes and Telemundo.
Fox’s coverage of the event will begin at noon for its pregame show kick-off featuring more than five hours of commentary from its set on Bourbon Street.
The network’s broadcast will not be available for streaming on the Fox Sports App, but can be watched via Fox’s free streaming service, Tubi. The platform will provide viewers with access to the same commercial options as those watching Fox and just requires viewers to create a free account.
In addition to Tubi, the NFL app and Fubo (with a free trial) will offer free coverage of the game.
Viewers can also watch the game through subscription-based, live-streaming services that carry Fox and the big game, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream and Sling TV.
Watch parties to be on the lookout for
Punch Bowl Social in Minneapolis is hosting a live Super Bowl watch party starting at 5 p.m. and will have Big Game Bingo, exclusive drink specials and game-themed cocktails and shots.
Taberna Tacos in Minneapolis has a watch party starting at 5:30 with 11 big-screen TVs and will feature game day specials on food and drinks.
Falling Knife Brewing Company in Minneapolis will host a Big Time Football Party with an all-you-can-eat buffet and Falling Knife beer beginning at 5 p.m. Admission for the event is $50.
The Rabbit Hole in Minneapolis is having an all-day happy hour for the big game beginning at 11 a.m. followed by livestreaming of the game on 42 TVs.
Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis is throwing an “underground viewing party” with a full bar, food and a massive projector. The event will begin at 4 p.m.
Insight Brewing in Minneapolis is hosting a Souper Bowl Chili Cookoff at 1 p.m. where attendees can vote for their favorite recipe, watch the game on a massive projector and enjoy drink specials.
Nicollet Lodge in St. Peter is kicking off its Super Bowl watch party at 5 p.m. with livestreaming of the game and a taco bar.
Verizon Fan Fest is one of the largest, simultaneous Super Bowl watch parties and will feature NFL combine-style activities, game day snacks and drinks and local musicians in major cities such as Nashville, Chicago and Los Angeles. The Minneapolis event will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Target Center and is free to Verizon customers.
White Bear Bar in White Bear Lake is celebrating the Super Bowl with a “souper bowl” soup and chili contest beginning at 3:45 p.m.
The Loop West End in St. Louis Park is hosting its second annual watch party beginning at 5 p.m. There will be free ramp and underground parking available.
Tom’s Watch Bar in Minneapolis will feature emcees, giveaways and prizes beginning at 5:30 for its watch party.
Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul is hosting a watch party for the Puppy Bowl that broadcasts from noon-3 p.m. before the Super Bowl with adoptable dogs.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
