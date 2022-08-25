The No. 5 University of Minnesota volleyball team will open its season Friday against No. 16 Baylor in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge — the only match that will not be televised or streamed in some capacity this year. The team's other 27 matches will be broadcast across three different television networks and two streaming services. Here are where you can find the matches and how to access the networks.

B1G+: The Big Ten Network streaming service will carry the most Gophers games this season with 13. There are several different annual subscription options that would allow fans to watch every match — including a Gophers team pass (every University of Minnesota sport streamed on the site) at $79.95 to a Big Ten volleyball pass (every conference volleyball match streamed on the site) at $54.99. It's important to note that a subscription to B1G+ does not give you access to live broadcasts of matches on the Big Ten Network.

Matches on B1G+: vs. Stanford (Sept. 10); vs. Pepperdine (Sept. 15); vs. Washington State (Sept. 17); vs. Iowa (Oct. 2); at Michigan State (Oct. 9); vs. Purdue (Oct. 22); vs. Michigan State (Oct. 26); vs. Michigan (Nov. 4); at Illinois (Nov. 6); vs. Maryland (Nov. 11); vs. Indiana (Nov. 13); at Rutgers (Nov. 20); at Ohio State (Nov. 25).

Big Ten Network: Available through most cable and satellite providers, the conference television network will carry 11 Gophers matches this season, including the bulk of expected marquee Big Ten matchups.

Matches on Big Ten Network: vs. Florida (Sept. 4); vs. Oregon (Sept. 9); at Purdue (Sept. 23); vs. Wisconsin (Sept. 25); vs. Northwestern (Sept. 28); at Michigan (Oct. 7); vs. Ohio State (Oct. 12); vs. Illinois (Oct. 15); at Wisconsin (Oct. 29); at Penn State (Nov. 18); at Nebraska (Nov. 26).

ESPN+: The Gophers' first matches of the season are on the road in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge vs. Baylor (Friday, 4 p.m.) and at TCU (Saturday, 7 p.m.). The TCU game will stream on ESPN+. The cheapest option for a subscription is $9.99 for one month.

Longhorn Network: One of the most anticipated nonconference matches in all of college volleyball will air on the Longhorn Network when the Gophers face preseason No. 2 Texas (Aug. 31, 7 p.m.). You have to subscribe to the Longhorn Network via a cable or satellite provider, though Comcast/Xfinity does not offer it. You can stream it through Sling TV for $46 per month.

ESPNU: The lone nationally televised match for the Gophers will be at Iowa (Oct. 19) on ESPNU. The channel comes with most subscriptions to ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN+ app.