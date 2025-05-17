How to watch and vote in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest

BASEL, Switzerland — Sprinkle on the sequins or settle down on the sofa: It's time to find out who will be crowned champion at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.
Acts from more than two dozen countries will take the stage in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday to vie for glory through a 3-minute pop song. Millions of people across Europe and beyond will be watching and voting for their favorites.
Here's how to join them.
What time does Eurovision start?
In Europe, the grand final begins at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. In Britain, it airs at 8 p.m.
In the United States and Canada, the finale starts at 3 p.m. EDT.
How can I watch Eurovision?
The competition will be aired by national broadcasters in participating nations — the Eurovision website includes a list.