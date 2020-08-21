It's that time of year when, for many of us, our air conditioners and fans are set to full blast. Smart home gadgets like the Nest Thermostat are useful for creating a schedule for an air conditioner to turn on and off at certain times of the day to save energy and money. But what if you can't or won't use a smart thermostat at home? There is a way to turn a dumb home appliance into a smart one. It takes just a few tools.

What you will need

Get an Amazon Echo product, such as the $25 Echo Flex; a smart plug such as TPLink's $17 Kasa; a plug-in fan with a physical power switch that can stay in the "on" position; and an Apple or Android smartphone for setting up Alexa to talk to the smart plug.

What you need to do

• On your smartphone, download the Kasa app.

• Open the Kasa app and register for an account. Once logged in, tap the Smart Plug icon, then tap the + icon and then the Smart Plugs icon. Select your smart plug model.

• Put the Kasa smart plug in a power outlet.

• Plug your electric fan into the smart plug. The light on the plug will turn amber. In the Kasa app, follow the instructions to connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network.

• In the Kasa app, select your smart plug. Then click the gear icon and click Name and Icon. Give the smart plug a friendly name like "Fan."

• Open the Amazon Alexa app. Tap the menu icon and select Skills & Games. Search for the TP-Link Kasa skill and enable it.

• Standing near the Echo, say: "Alexa, discover my devices." Alexa should detect the device named "Fan."

• Now test the fan. Make sure the fan's power switch is in the "on" position. With your Echo nearby, say: "Alexa, turn on the fan." Then say: "Alexa, turn off the fan."

With this setup, you will essentially create a remote-controlled smart fan. The Kasa app also includes the option to set a schedule for when the fan should turn on and off. You can use the same setup with a space heater.