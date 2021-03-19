Look at your dog's feet. Notice anything?

It's likely that its nails are too long.

Trimming a dog's nails is one of those chores many pet owners put off because of how awful the experience can be. But keeping nails trimmed is important. Long nails can make walking uncomfortable for a dog and even cause lameness. Nails should be just off the ground when your pet is standing.

To get more comfortable trimming nails, it's wise to learn a bit about them.

Each nail has a blood vessel inside of it, called the quick. When you trim a nail, you need to cut just beyond the end of this vein. If you nick the quick, it will bleed,

If your dog has light-colored toenails, you can see the blood vessel: It's the pink area of the nail. Black nails are harder to figure out, but you should be able to see the vein by shining a flashlight behind the nail.

If you can't tell where the quick ends, just clip back a little at a time. If you draw blood, take a pinch of blood-stopping powder, such as Kwik Stop, and press it against the exposed tip of the nail for a few seconds to stop the bleeding.

If your dog's nails are so long that they're forcing its foot out of position, don't try to trim them back in one go. Try cutting a little off every few days: The quick recedes as you go. But you may want to have your veterinarian clip them when your dog is under anesthesia, such as for a teeth cleaning.

Once you get your dog's nails to the proper length, it's a good idea to try to keep them that way. All it takes is an easy weekly trim.

But that's if your dog doesn't mind having its nails trimmed. If you have a dog that is not into pawdicures, work up to the task over a few weeks' time.

Start by taking the trimmer in hand and touching it to your dog's feet, then its toes, then the nails, while praising your dog and giving it treats for each step.

When your dog is used to having its feet handled, put the trimmer against the nail and offer praise and more treats. Then trim a little off. Trim, praise, treat and repeat.

Don't insist on getting all the nails done at once. Do one or two toes a night, and put the clippers away when you and your dog are still feeling positive about the experience.

An alternative to nail trimming is nail grinding. You can buy a canine nail grinder or just use a lightweight rotary grinding tool, such as a Dremel.

With a grinder it's easy to stop before you hit the quick. When grinding, you need to remember that nails can get hot while you're working on them. Don't grind continuously. Touch the grinder to the nail in short bursts — a second or two at most — to keep heat from building up.

And make sure not to catch any fur while you're working. (Tip: Look for online videos on grinding nails and study the technique.)

Whichever method you're using to shorten nails, don't forget the dewclaws, those extra toes you can find up on the inside of the leg.

Not all dogs have them, but for those that do, neglected nails can be a problem. Long nails can catch on upholstery and tear the dewclaw partly off the leg. Keeping these nails short will prevent injury, which is why you haven't finished trimming nails until you've done the dew, too.

If you work with your pet frequently, trim just a little at a time and reward generously for cooperation, the days of nail-trimming dread will be behind you both, and your dog will step out more comfortably on your walks together.