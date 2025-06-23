How to take care of yourself and your finances when you've experienced a layoff

NEW YORK — Recent layoffs from technology and media companies and government agencies might have you thinking about job security.
Losing your job is a difficult thing to process and you might feel the impact in several parts of your life. But there are things you can do to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety.
If you've been laid off, experts recommend that you first take a moment to process and then move on with a plan for your job search.
''A layoff can feel so personal but it's not a reflection of your value or what you contributed. Especially in the U.S., the work we do is so tied to our identity,'' said Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a financial therapist.
Here are some expert recommendations to help you take care of your finances and your mental health if you've lost your job:
Take a break to process
Losing your job can cause a lot of stress and financial anxiety, so it's important that you take time to emotionally process.
''Acknowledge and normalize that they're going to feel a range of emotions, whether it's anger or sadness,'' Bryan-Podvin said.