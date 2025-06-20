How to stay cool in the heat wave hitting parts of the US — even without air conditioning

The first big heat wave of 2025 has arrived, coinciding with the official start of summer.
More than 40 million people in the U.S. were under heat alerts Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Midwest are expected to crest well into the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius) this weekend. Triple-digit highs could pop up in New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Denver. The peak will likely hit the East Coast early next week.
Meanwhile, British health officials are also issuing heat warnings for the U.K.
Climate change has been exacerbating heat waves, and the problem isn't going away any time soon. An increasingly hot planet — due largely to burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas — means already hot regions are getting worse.
Heat doesn't just mean canceled events. It also poses a health risk, especially for children, older people and those with certain health conditions.
So here are some tips to stay safe.
When does heat become dangerous?
The answer depends on more than the temperature. The most detailed measurement is called the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which includes temperature, humidity, cloud cover and wind. The heat index, which measures temperature and humidity, is less descriptive but easier to find on weather apps. Both explain why a shaded soccer field on a 90 degree F day (32 degree C) in arid Phoenix may be less risky than an exposed park on an 80 degree F (27 degree C) day in soupy Little Rock.