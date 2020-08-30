Voting starts Monday in the Star Tribune virtual Amateur Talent Contest.

Go to startribune.com/fairtalent to see each day’s lineup of one-minute videos. Vote on your favorite before midnight. A new batch of semifinal videos will be released online for voting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Winners will advance to the finals on Thursday. Vote Thursday will determine who will be the champion, to be announced online on Friday.

Thanks to all who entered and good luck to all of our competitors.