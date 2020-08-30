Voting starts Monday in the Star Tribune virtual Amateur Talent Contest.
Go to startribune.com/fairtalent to see each day’s lineup of one-minute videos. Vote on your favorite before midnight. A new batch of semifinal videos will be released online for voting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Winners will advance to the finals on Thursday. Vote Thursday will determine who will be the champion, to be announced online on Friday.
Thanks to all who entered and good luck to all of our competitors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Don't hesitate to leave Zoom party
Dear Miss Manners: How does one politely leave a Zoom conversation when the host has signed up for unlimited time, and everyone knows you…
Sunday's NHL roundup
Radek Faska had a goal and two assists and Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals by the Dallas Stars in a 5-4…
Clippers eliminate Mavericks in six games
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. – Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the seventh-seeded…
Sunday's MLB roundup
A member of the Oakland Athletics organization tested positive for the coronavirus, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team's game Sunday against the Houston…
This date in baseball
TODAY IN BASEBALLAug. 31• 1909: The A.J. Reach Company was granted a patent for its cork-centered baseball, which replaced the hard rubber-cored one. This change…