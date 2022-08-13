It's that time again: back to school, back to spending so much money on supplies. And this year, families will have to shell out even more than usual because of inflation.

Thankfully, you can still save money on supplies and other gear by leaning on local parents, neighbors and community members. Here's how:

You know who else is buying the same supplies you need? The parents of your kid's classmates. So join forces.

Buy certain supplies in bulk if the cost per unit is less than that of a smaller pack. Then split those supplies among other caregivers, so each person pays less than if they had gone solo.

Buying in bulk is a smart strategy for more general items typically found on classroom lists. These could include facial tissues, disinfecting wipes, plastic storage bags, paper towels and sanitizers, says Charles Field, CEO of TeacherLists, a digital platform that enables teachers to upload supply lists, which retailers and parents can access.

Say your kid is supposed to bring hand sanitizer. One 12-ounce bottle could cost $16. But buy a four-pack for $36, and four people could each spend $9 per bottle.

Also try this method for harder-to-get and more expensive items, says Maggie Klokkenga, a Morton, Ill.-based certified financial planner and owner of Make a Money Mindshift, through which she coaches clients on their cash flow.

Say that fine-tipped dry-erase markers are tough to find. Rather than multiple parents searching empty shelves and paying a premium — collaborate.

Klokkenga, a parent of three school-age kids, has tips for coordinating to save on supplies. "It does require some behind-the-scenes organizing," she says.

First, keep the number of people involved to under 10, she suggests. Next, compare prices on those items you want to split.

Finally, tell parents how much the cost will be per person and request that payment. Buy the products only after everyone has paid. After purchasing the items, arrange a pickup.

Don't want to coordinate that kind of effort? Klokkenga suggests calling your public library, local community center or place of worship to ask if they're leading a back-to-school supply drive.

Using preowned supplies and clothes is both eco-friendly and usually cheaper than buying new.

The secondhand route is best for reusable items, such as clothes, backpacks and lunch boxes, says Kari Lorz, founder of Money for the Mamas, a website devoted to helping mothers learn about money.

You may find free or discounted items in other local, online spaces, such as Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor and Craigslist.

For in-person shopping, seek out yard sales, garage sales and thrift stores.

McMullen writes for NerdWallet.com.