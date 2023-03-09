- Plan shopping trips to stay within a budget
- Make the most of food already at home
- Pay attention to sales, discounts and promotions
- Purchase low-cost ingredients
- Consider switching to store brand
- Price compare favorite foods across stores
- Lessen food waste by using frozen vegetables and proteins
- Simplify recipes; buy fewer ingredients
- Find smaller or discounted cuts of meat
