How to prepare your pets for when a hurricane makes it rain cats and dogs

HOUSTON — Getting ready for a hurricane's landfall means making sure everyone in your household is prepared, including your furry family members.
It's important that the work in gathering essential items for your dog or cat and determining if your pets have their ID tags and are microchipped is done before a storm is bearing down, said Julie Kuenstle, a spokeswoman for the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
''All of that stuff needs to be done in advance because you can't do that obviously if your pet gets away before, during or after a disaster. And that's heartbreaking because we know that our pets are our family members,'' Kuenstle said.
Put together an emergency kit for your pets
Just as the humans in your family require an emergency kit with food, water and medications, pets also need one. Their go bags will be a little different and should include things like chew toys, leashes and poop bags.
Kuenstle said it's also important the kit has hard copies of your pets' vaccination records that you can show if you have to evacuate and end up at a hotel or shelter.
''A lot of items that pet owners need and are essential for their go bags, they already have around their house,'' Kuenstle said.
Cesar Perea, the associate vice president of rescue for the American Humane Society, said people should also verify that their pets have ID tags on their collars and that the information linked to their pet's microchip is up to date and that multiple people are listed as contacts.