How to prepare for a hurricane, as forecasters expect a busy 2025 storm season

HOUSTON — Hurricane season can be stressful for millions of Americans living in coastal areas, as powerful winds and heavy rain can cause widespread damage, cut power for days or weeks and otherwise upend people's lives.
Forecasters are expecting another unusually busy season for the Atlantic, with predictions calling for six to 10 hurricanes, with up to half reaching major status.
But the stress of hurricane season can be reduced if people have a plan for preparing their homes and for whether to stay and ride out a storm or evacuate, according to emergency management officials. That preparation, which includes putting together a kit of essential supplies, should begin long before a storm is approaching.
''Don't be complacent, take preparedness seriously, spend the time now to do the little things that will make a big difference for you and your loved ones when something does happen,'' said Brian Mason, director of Houston's Office of Emergency Management.
How to prepare a home for a storm
Anything in the backyard that isn't tied down, such as furniture and barbecue grills, should be secured or brought inside so it doesn't become a flying projectile that can come through a window, said Shawn Schulze, regional CEO for the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region.
If possible, board up windows and place important documents such as passports and birth certificates in a waterproof case or even a Ziploc bag, Schulze said. That will prevent damage and make documents easier to locate in a quick evacuation.
Mason recommends that homeowners get their roofs inspected before each hurricane season and know how to turn off their utilities in case of damage.