Q: We live in an upstairs condo with a small balcony, and it would be great to have an option for our dog to potty on the balcony from time to time. Do you have any tips?

A: Pet product manufacturers and clever pet owners have come up with several approaches that might work for you, depending on the size, age and trainability of your dog.

One is pee pads. Lots of people who live in high-rises use this method to housetrain their puppies or to give adult dogs a potty option if their owners are going to be away for several hours. Start with an extra-large pad so your dog has plenty of space for target practice, and use a holder or frame to keep the pad in place.

Some people make indoor potties by placing sod inside a kiddie pool or on top of a tarp so their dogs have a natural substrate where they can potty when the weather is bad or it's too difficult to get them up and down stairs.

You can also purchase squares of artificial or real grass to use on a balcony. Spritz it with water after use and change turf or sod regularly to control odor. Or purchase a premade potty that has a bottom tray that captures urine and can then be removed and cleaned.

You could try teaching your dog to use a litter box filled with the litter of its choice, including shredded paper, paper pellets or dog-safe bark or mulch.

