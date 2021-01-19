A limited number of appointments can be made starting at noon Tuesday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota.

The shots are limited to people 65 and older, educators and child-care workers and will be administered at nine sites starting Thursday. (If you are an educator or child care worker, you should not attempt to make an appointment unless you have been notified by your employer that you've been selected to receive a vaccine.)

The nine Minnesota locations are: Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall,Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, and Thief River Falls

Phone: 612-426-7230 or toll free, 833-431-2053

Online registration:mn.gov/covid19/vaccine

The vaccine is available by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The state asks that people not visit a health care provider or pilot site unless they have a scheduled appointment.