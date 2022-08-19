Foyers and entries serve as the greeting point for any home. They should be inviting and welcoming, as they are also the first impression for guests. The first impression should be strong while also functional.

Where do you start? First, step back and put yourself into the role of a guest, placing yourself in the entry of your home, and then following some of these helpful tips.

Do's

Do create a clear point of entry. This can be done by having an entry console, bench or wall decor such as an oversized mirror or piece of art.

Do look for ways to incorporate bold pieces of art to view upon entry.

Do incorporate greenery when possible, such as trees or plants.

Do consider a wall feature such as mirrors or wallpaper.

Do create a color story for your home and introduce it in a foyer or entry.

Don'ts

Don't ignore creating an entry that is also functional. For example, include a table to place keys, or a bench on which to sit.

Don't create a decor element in an entry or foyer that is not in keeping with the overall decor.

Don't overstuff or over clutter. Clean and minimal is best.

Don't ignore lighting. Consider an interesting pendant or chandelier.

Don't engage in multiple finishes or textures. Oftentimes one can view multiple parts of a home from an entrance, and the decor and color message should be cohesive.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert.