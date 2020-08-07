Pack a flask: You can spike almost any classic camping beverage — lemonade, iced tea, coffee, hot cocoa — with your favorite spirit.

Pre-mix cocktails so they’re ready to pour: Dilute first with 20 to 25% water, since you might not have ice over which to pour them.

You don’t have to hike with ice: But you can chill a drink by dunking the container in a cool lake.

Bartending tools not required: Stir with a spoon or a chopstick, and use a water bottle as a shaker.

Don’t have a shot glass? Roast a marshmallow and then let it cool. The center will cave in, leaving room for a little liquid. After drinking, eat the marshmallow.

Forage for ingredients: Smash edible wild berries to brighten a cocktail, but make sure you know how to identify them first.

Strawberry Fields

Serves 1.

Note: To grill strawberries, thread onto skewer and grill over medium-low heat until berries soften, 2 to 10 minutes per side; cool. From “Camp Cocktails,” by Emily Vikre.

• 1 grilled strawberry (see Note), plus sliced berries for garnish

• 1/4 c. silver tequila

• 1 1/2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 tbsp. elderflower liqueur, such as St-Germain

• 1 tbsp. simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, stirred until sugar dissolves)

Directions

Gently muddle 1 grilled strawberry in shaker. Add tequila, lime juice, liqueur and simple syrup. Fill shaker two-thirds full with ice, seal and shake until chilled. Double strain into a glass (one with ice, if preferred). Garnish with sliced strawberries.

Flask Vieux Carré

Fills an 8-oz. flask.

Note: To fill a 32-ounce water bottle, multiply ingredients by four; and use only seven dashes of each bitters.

• 1/4 c. rye whiskey

• 1/4 c. cognac

• 1/4 c. sweet vermouth

• 2 1/2 tsp. herbal liqueur, such as Bénédictine

• 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

• 2 dashes Angostura bitters

• 3 tbsp. water

Directions

Combine ingredients, stir gently, and pour or funnel into your carrying vessel.