Pack a flask: You can spike almost any classic camping beverage — lemonade, iced tea, coffee, hot cocoa — with your favorite spirit.
Pre-mix cocktails so they’re ready to pour: Dilute first with 20 to 25% water, since you might not have ice over which to pour them.
You don’t have to hike with ice: But you can chill a drink by dunking the container in a cool lake.
Bartending tools not required: Stir with a spoon or a chopstick, and use a water bottle as a shaker.
Don’t have a shot glass? Roast a marshmallow and then let it cool. The center will cave in, leaving room for a little liquid. After drinking, eat the marshmallow.
Forage for ingredients: Smash edible wild berries to brighten a cocktail, but make sure you know how to identify them first.
Strawberry Fields
Serves 1.
Note: To grill strawberries, thread onto skewer and grill over medium-low heat until berries soften, 2 to 10 minutes per side; cool. From “Camp Cocktails,” by Emily Vikre.
• 1 grilled strawberry (see Note), plus sliced berries for garnish
• 1/4 c. silver tequila
• 1 1/2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
• 1 tbsp. elderflower liqueur, such as St-Germain
• 1 tbsp. simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, stirred until sugar dissolves)
Directions
Gently muddle 1 grilled strawberry in shaker. Add tequila, lime juice, liqueur and simple syrup. Fill shaker two-thirds full with ice, seal and shake until chilled. Double strain into a glass (one with ice, if preferred). Garnish with sliced strawberries.
Flask Vieux Carré
Fills an 8-oz. flask.
Note: To fill a 32-ounce water bottle, multiply ingredients by four; and use only seven dashes of each bitters.
• 1/4 c. rye whiskey
• 1/4 c. cognac
• 1/4 c. sweet vermouth
• 2 1/2 tsp. herbal liqueur, such as Bénédictine
• 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
• 2 dashes Angostura bitters
• 3 tbsp. water
Directions
Combine ingredients, stir gently, and pour or funnel into your carrying vessel.