Q: My dog likes to "bury" his toys beneath our covers, under the sofa cushions, in our piles of clean laundry. How can I stop this behavior?

A: For some dogs, this seems to be a natural behavior that harks back to their wild ancestors, who likely buried food to hide it from other predators until they could come back for it. And some dogs just enjoy digging; hiding toys in the "hole" is a bonus.

There are several ways to try to curb this behavior. See if one of them works with your dog.

When you see him digging at cushions, bedding or piles of laundry, offer a toy that might be more attractive right now, such as a peanut butter-stuffed Kong (keep a couple in the freezer at all times). Or play tug with him for a few minutes with a favorite chew toy. In the meantime, have a family member put cushions back in place or put laundry piles where they're inaccessible. Bonus: You get to play with the dog while someone else puts away the laundry.

Try limiting the number of toys available to your dog at any one time. This may help to get him excited about playing with the toy currently in his possession, rather than hiding it. Routinely putting away toys in a box or basket can help keep them interesting to your dog.

If that doesn't work, designate a sanctioned digging area. Fill a dog bed with blankets or pillows where he can hide things to his heart's content. That allows him to enjoy the digging and hiding routine without inconveniencing you or messing up your bed or other furniture.

To encourage your dog to use this area, place it near the current favorite hiding place and praise and reward him with high-value treats such as deli turkey when he uses it.

