

Visiting more than one Caribbean country on a single vacation has typically been a surprisingly complex proposition unless you were sailing or cruising. Attempting it by plane has often entailed paying ultracostly fares and a dearth of inter-regional connections, some served up by tiny carriers with poor track records for safety and timely performance.

Interest in island-hopping is on the rise, says Margie Hand, travel adviser at Andavo Travel, a Virtuoso agency. This year, larger airlines are responding to such demand with new inter-island routes. Take Cayman Airways' flight connecting Grand Cayman and Barbados, which debuted this year. Now, the trip takes just three hours and 15 minutes.

The year-old Dominican national carrier Arajet has added pan-Caribbean routes to 23 destinations. Virgin Atlantic began offering inter-island flights connecting Barbados with Grenada and the Grenadines in June. And such smaller regional carriers as Tradewinds are striking code-sharing partnerships with major U.S. airlines to help make connecting flights more seamless.

Getting to your first island is easier, too, with nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul to the Cayman Islands, Jamaica (Montego Bay), Puerto Rico (San Juan), the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), St. Martin and the U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Thomas), among others, along with connecting flights to the Caribbean via hubs such as Miami, New York-JFK and Atlanta.

Here are six island-hopping adventures that have become possible, along with the logistical details you need to know.

Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands (7 days)

Getting there: Long-established Cape Air keeps expanding its inter-island routes between Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Two daily flights operate between San Juan and St. Croix. Frontier Airlines also now flies nonstop from San Juan to St. Thomas, with one-way fares starting at just $19.

The ideal trip: Stay at one of two new luxury resorts at Frenchman's Reef, which has finally recovered from Hurricane Irma on St. Thomas. Then make a pit stop in Vieques, Puerto Rico, where wild horses roam untouched beaches; the island has bioluminescent bays that you can explore in nighttime kayak excursions. From there it's off to San Juan, where the dining scene is booming.

Your next flight is on Cape Air or Tradewind to Tortola, capital of the British Virgin Islands. Use it as a jumping-off point to visit the archipelago's smaller islets, where you'll find some of the Caribbean's most spectacular resorts.

Dominican Republic and Jamaica (8 to 10 days)

Getting there: The low-cost carrier Arajet has connected two of the Caribbean's most visited countries on a first-ever direct flight between their capitals. Brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets carry 185 passengers in comfortable seats, and flights generally depart on time.

The ideal trip: Visiting both countries allows you to contrast their histories, cultures and topographies that go well beyond sand and sea.

Overnight in a former Spanish colonial home that's been turned into lavish rooms, suites and villas at Casas del XVI in Santo Domingo's buzzy colonial zone, where cobblestoned streets are lined with museums, sidewalk cafes and local art shops, and weekly merengue concerts take place on Plaza España.

In Kingston, you can take a Blue Mountain coffee tour by bicycle at Craighton Estate and catch Jamaica's best roots, rock, reggae talents live at Kingston Dub Club while spending nights in a white, wood-framed cottage with veranda at Strawberry Hills.

Antigua, Anguilla and St. Barts (8 days)

Getting there: In French-speaking St. Barts, you can have Paris-worthy pain au chocolat by the sea for breakfast; Antigua has spectacular steel pan bands, and the beaches in Anguilla's Shoal Bay are second to very few. It's now possible to fit this all into a single itinerary using new flights from Anguilla Air Services (thrice-weekly between Antigua and Anguilla) and Tradewind (Antigua to St. Barts).

The ideal trip: Antigua's Curtain Bluff, a dreamy, all-inclusive resort perched atop a peninsula, is debuting a multimillion-dollar renovation, including an expanded fitness facility and a new infinity oceanfront pool. In Anguilla, the exquisite Cap Juluca will debut a highly anticipated Spa by Guerlain in spring 2024; until then, you might opt to stay at the 63-room, ultra-colorful Malliouhana.

In St. Barts, consider the five-star Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, whose 21 terrace suites have the rare advantage of being located within walking distance of some of the island's most popular restaurants, such as Shellona on Shell Beach.

Cayman Islands and Barbados (6 days)

Getting there: Cayman Airways has just kicked off twice-weekly direct service between Grand Cayman and Barbados, a connection that Caribbean officials described as a milestone in boosting connectivity between the eastern and western Caribbean regions.

The ideal trip: While most might think the Cayman Islands and Barbados offer similar experiences due to their shared ties to the British Empire, they are distinct in many ways. The Cayman Islands is a British overseas territory famed for coral reefs while Barbados is a former colony whose white sand beaches, caves and rugged cliff sides are complemented by an Afro-Caribbean flair. It's a foolproof combination made better by the 2021 reopening of the iconic Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman on Seven Mile Beach.

St. Kitts and St. Maarten/St. Martin (7 days)

Getting there: A new route between St. Kitts and St. Maarten on Makana Ferry shuttles travelers between the two islands in 90 minutes. From Dutch St. Maarten, you can easily make your way to French St. Martin, or take additional Makana Ferry routes to the less-visited islands of Saba and St. Eustatius or to St. Kitts, depending on how much time you have.

The ideal trip: Stay at the jet-setter favorite La Samanna facing Baie Longue beach on St. Martin. Match that with a few nights at the clifftop Sunset Reef on St. Kitts or the Four Seasons Nevis, known for exceptionally attentive service and a breezy aesthetic.