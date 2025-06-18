Student loan payments have restarted. Here's how to manage the impact to your credit score

NEW YORK — Millions of Americans are seeing their credit scores drop now that the U.S. government has resumed referring missed student loan payments for debt collection. But there are things you can do to help your score rebound.
Courtney Alev, consumer advocate at Credit Karma, said it's understandable that people have missed payments because of the mixed messages around student loans.
''We're really at a moment of enormous empathy for the consumer,'' she said. ''But now it's critical to make a plan."
The U.S. Department of Education paused federal student loan payments in March 2020, offering borrowers relief during the economic chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.
Though payments technically resumed in 2023, the Biden administration provided a one-year grace period that ended in October 2024. Last month, the Trump administration restarted the collection process for outstanding student loans, with plans to seize wages and tax refunds if the loans continue to go unpaid.
According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, about 1 in 4 people with federal student loans were more than 90 days behind on payments at the end of March.
Here's what you should keep in mind:
How your credit score is calculated