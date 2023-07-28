Q: How can I get my dog to come when I call? He's always more interested in whatever he's sniffing.

A: Responding to the cue "Come!" or "Here!" is probably the most important thing a dog can learn, but some dogs are better than others at taking it to heart. Herding and sporting breeds and mixes are generally more responsive to it than independent hounds, terriers and mixes of those breeds, but it is possible to teach any dog a reliable recall.

First things first: Coming when you call should be the greatest thing in a dog's life. Never yell at or punish them once you get ahold of them. If that's the response they get, why would they want to come to you? Practice frequently, make it fun and reward lavishly with treats and praise.

Don't always call your dog for something negative, such as going into the house after play, being put on leash or getting a bath. Call them lots of times to give a treat or toy, then let them go back to playing or sniffing.

At the same time, teach the "gotcha" collar grab to get them used to it in case you ever need to stop them quick.

Use a happy, excited, high-pitched voice to call your dog. Walk backward, slightly bent over. A squeaky toy or favorite ball can also capture your dog's interest. Instead of chasing your dog, run away so they'll chase you.

Practice "Come!" or "Here!" daily, using both a standard 6-foot leash and a longer line at different times, and use lots of positive reinforcement. Seek help from a positive-reinforcement trainer if necessary.

Learning a great recall could save your pet's life.

