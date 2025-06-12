How to get along when college grads move back home with parents

NEW YORK — A shaky economy. Overwhelming student debt. Few job prospects. Some recent college graduates have a burdensome mountain of reasons to move back home. For others, the choice may be easy as they seek to save money, or desire the physical and emotional comforts of family.
But the familiar may feel different with the changing dynamics that come with growing up. One thing is certain: If you're a new grad or the parents of one, you're not alone in navigating new terrain.
Maturity and respect among all parties is a good place to start before those packing boxes arrive. So is having a clear path forward. Consider these tips for making it all work.
Set clear expectations early
Richard Ramos, a parenting trainer and author of ''Parents on a Mission,'' urges parents and their young adult children to break from their traditional roles.
For parents, shift from authority to ally.
''You're no longer parenting a teenager. You're relating to an emerging adult. Move from ‘manager' to ‘mentor.' Offer guidance, not control. Maintain your home as a launchpad, not a landing strip for them to get too comfortable in,'' he says.
Grads, come home with humility.