While it’s well known the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament is one of the most highly attended high school tournaments in the nation — and by far the highest attended among the state’s various tournaments — the wrestling tournament attracts more spectators than some would think.
How to follow the 2025 wrestling state tournament
Here are the nuts, bolts and notes of everything spectators need to know about the tournament at Xcel Energy Center.
Last year, the wrestling tournament drew 58,537 people, more than any other winter-season tournament except boys hockey.
This year’s wrestling state tournament begins Thursday and concludes Saturday with the individual championships for boys and girls.
Here are 10 things to know if you plan to attend:
(1) The wrestling tournament is three days for the boys and one for the girls. The boys team championship competition is Thursday, with all three championship matches scheduled for 7 p.m. The boys individual tournament begins Friday with the first round, semifinals and wrestlebacks (bracket format where wrestlers who have lost to championship bracket winners remain in the tournament). The individual championships are Saturday.
(2) There is not yet a team wrestling championship for girls. The girls tournament is currently all individual and is a Saturday-only event. With eight competitors in each weight class (there are 13 weight classes), the girls quarterfinals and semifinals take place during Saturday’s first session starting at 8 a.m. The consolation, third-place and finals will be held in conjunction with the boys during the second session starting at 4 p.m.
(3) According to the Minnesota State High School League and per National Federation of State High School Associations, all girls in the individual tournament must “make scratch weight.” In other words, they must weigh at or just below the weight limit for their respective class. All boys in the individual tournament will be given a one-pound allowance for the first day of the individual tournament, and a two-pound allowance on the second day.
(4) Simley and St. Michael-Albertville, the defending champions in Class 2A and 3A, are two of the most successful programs in the state. St. Michael-Albertville is chasing its 11th team title. Simley has won 16 overall, including six consecutive 2A championships.
(5) Staples-Motley, the No. 2 seed in Class 1A, is coached by Jim Jackson, who was the head coach at Apple Valley for 17 years. Jackson led the Eagles to 16 state championships and two national titles. Jackson also coached Shakopee to three state championships and has the highest winning percentage of any coach in state history. Entering his third season at Staples-Motley, Jackson had a career winning percentage of 93.3% (921-62-4).
(6) Not one team in this year’s field is making its tournament debut. Two teams are making their second trip to Xcel Energy Center — Marshall, the No. 5 seed in Class 2A, and Class 1A qualifier LeSueur-Henderson.
(7) Jackson County Central, the No. 3 seed in Class 1A and winner of nine state titles, is making its 19th tournament appearance under its third iteration. It’s been to St. Paul 12 times as Jackson County Central, four times as Jackson County Central/SW Star and three times as Jackson/Heron Lake-Okabena-Lakefield.
(8) Canby, once a perennial state tournament entrant, is making its 28th tourney trip but first since 2008. The Lancers have won eight state championships — most recently in 2006 — and were runner-up five times.
(9) Two rule changes have made an impact on this season. Wrestlers now only need one point of contact with the mat to meet the requirements of being inbounds. Points for a near-fall also have been changed. A wrestler in an offensive position gets two points for keeping an opponents in a near-fall for two seconds, three points for three seconds, and four points for four seconds. The additional points make it easier to record a technical fall.
(10) Individual session tickets are $11 for students and $17 for adults. Daily passes are $20 and $32 and are only available for purchase on site. Buy tickets at mshsl.org/tickets. The spectator guide has tournament schedules, links for parking and more information.
How to watch
The Neighborhood Sports Network is streaming the entire tournament at nspn.tv/MSHSL. A subscription is required to view the matches.
