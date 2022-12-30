Tap the bookmark to save this article.

There is often a rhythm and cadence to design, just like with other creative media. With design, typical questions involve the dilemma of groupings.

For example, should items be placed in pairs? Is there a truth to the power of threes?

In many cases, both can work well, in addition to a simple series of odd or even groupings often simply referred to in interior design as vignettes.

Let's take a closer look at some of the best ways to design by numbers.

Do's

1. Do consider hanging art in a series. Two pieces in a series are known as a diptych; three pieces are known as a triptych.

2. Do repeat a rhythm or pattern in a space. For example, use various groupings of odd-numbered elements.

3. Do mix and match various elements in a grouping to help add interest, color and texture.

Don'ts

1. Don't place items without thought and purpose.

2. Don't overcrowd with elements. You don't want to overload the eye with an abundance of decor.

3. Don't ignore the power of repetition such as repeating a decor element, color or pattern in a space to create cohesion.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert.