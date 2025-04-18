How to catch the shooting stars of spring's first meteor shower, the Lyrids

When the Lyrid meteor shower reaches its peak, it will be spring's first chance to see shooting stars.
The Lyrids have surprised skygazers in the past with as many as 100 meteors per hour, but it's not predicted to be as active this time around.
During Tuesday morning's peak, expect to see around six meteors per hour, said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The waning crescent moon will be 40% full, meaning a decent level of visibility under clear and dark conditions.
Viewing lasts until April 26. Here's what to know about the Lyrids and other meteor showers.
What is a meteor shower?
As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids. The source of the Lyrids is debris from the comet Thatcher.
When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth's atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.