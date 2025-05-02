How to catch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, debris of Halley's comet

Halley's comet swings near Earth every 75 years. But debris left by the comet leads to two major meteor showers every year including the Eta Aquarids.
When this meteor shower lights up the night sky, ''you'll know that Earth is crossing the path of the most famous comet,'' said Shauna Edson of the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum.
The Eta Aquarids are ''pretty fast meteors'' said NASA's Bill Cooke.
During Tuesday morning's peak, expect to see 10 to 15 meteors per hour in ideal viewing conditions, said Cooke.
However, the moon will be nearly two-thirds full, which will likely reduce visibility.
Viewing lasts until May 28. Here's what to know about the Eta Aquarids and other meteor showers.
What is a meteor shower?
As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids. The source of the Eta Aquarids is debris from Halley's comet.