How to care for jewelry so it stays shining, untangled and valuable

Jewelry can sparkle like it's invincible, but treat it roughly and even the hardest baubles may break.
Whether it's gemstones, metals or a family heirloom, a piece's shine can fade and its value diminish over time if it isn't cared for properly — a particular risk as the value of gold surges and people look to cash in on their jewelry or acquire new pieces as investments.
''Jewelry is similar to cars,'' said Heather White, a jewelry designer, metalsmith and professor at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston. ''Both require constant maintenance and special storage.''
Leave your earrings on the bedside table? Easy to lose. Take your ring off to wash your hands? It could slip down the drain. Toss everything into a single catch-all? You're almost guaranteed tangles or scratches.
Know what you have
There's no one-size-fits-all approach to jewelry care, because not all pieces are made — or worn — the same. Think about where a piece sits on the body and how much surface contact it gets. A ring, for example, experiences much more daily wear than a brooch.
The care a piece requires depends on what it's made of, where it's worn, its age and its delicacy, among other factors.
''One of the most important things to know is what type of jewelry you have, because not all care is universal,'' said Amanda Gizzi, spokesperson for Jewelers of America, a nonprofit trade association based in New York City.