Flight delays and cancellations are uncomfortably frequent right now. In fact, the on-time arrivals rate thus far in 2022 among U.S. airports hasn't been this low since 2014, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

For the period between January and April 2022, just 76% of nonstop, domestic flights arrived on time. For context, 87% of flights arrived on time during the same period last year.

So how do you improve your odds of traveling on one of the three-quarters of flights that arrives in good time?

Know which airlines actually arrive on schedule

While past performance doesn't guarantee future performance, it's at least a good indicator.

If timeliness is a priority, consider booking Delta or Hawaiian, which arrived on time 82% of the time. Skip JetBlue, which only landed on schedule 60% of the time.

Air carrier problems — meaning the issue was due to circumstances within the airline's control, such as maintenance, cleaning, baggage loading or fueling delays — were the top cause of late arrivals for the first four months of 2022, accounting for nearly 8% of delays.

Book the earliest flight in the day

The second most common cause of delays: The aircraft arrived late from its previous destination. Nearly 7% of flights in the first four months of 2022 were delayed for this reason.

It's not uncommon for the aircraft flying an evening flight to have already made a couple of trips earlier in the day. If one of the earlier flights was delayed, there'd likely be a snowball effect.

Avoid layovers

Sadly, it doesn't do you much good for the first leg of your flight to arrive on schedule if the second leg is delayed. Who wants to sit twiddling their thumbs in a layover city or airport?

It's potentially even worse if the second leg of your journey departs on time, but you miss it because your incoming flight was delayed.

Mitigate this risk by booking nonstop flights. Even if the airfare is more expensive, it could be worth it to avoid the headache of missing a connecting flight.

Choose an airline with multiple flights per day

If your flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook you on their next flight with available space for no additional charge, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. If your airline runs multiple flights on the same route per day, you may only have to wait a few hours. Sure, having to take a later flight would be annoying, but it likely wouldn't ruin your trip.

French writes for NerdWallet.