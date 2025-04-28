How to avoid credit card late fees after a court threw out a proposed cap

NEW YORK — A Texas judge earlier this month threw out a federal rule that would have capped credit card late fees at $8.
The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau finalized the rule last year as part of the Biden administration's efforts to do away with what it called junk fees. It was paused by the courts before it could take effect.
At the time, the CFPB estimated that American families would have saved more than $10 billion in late fees annually had the fees been capped at $8, significantly less than the $32 average.
Banks and industry groups argued that the rule didn't allow card issuers to charge fees high enough to deter late payments and discourage repeat violations.
The Texas judge's ruling earlier this month came a day after a collection of major industry groups and the CFPB under President Donald Trump announced that they had reached an agreement to throw out the rule.
Here's what to know about credit card late fees:
What is the average credit card late fee?
The average late fee for major issuers has steadily ticked up since the 2010s, going from $23 at the end of 2010 to $32 in 2022, according to the CFPB. WalletHub, which tracks financial data, found the average late fee in 2025 to be $30.50, with the maximum $41.