HOW THE NEW GUYS DID

Five players made their Wild debuts on Thursday night:

Kirill Kaprizov: The rookie right winger from Russia came as advertised. Assisted on the team's first two goals of the season and scored the game-winner in overtime on a breakaway. Kaprizov became the 87th player to log his first NHL game with the Wild.

Cam Talbot: The new No 1 goaltender signed as a free agent in the offseason. He became the first goaltender not named Devan Dubnyk to start a Wild opener since 2014. Made 32 saves and kept the Kings scoreless in the third period.

Nick Bonino: The forward was acquired in an offseason trade with Nashville. Had 18:13 of ice time.

Marcus Johansson: The forward was acquired in an offseason trade with Buffalo. Took two penalties. Had 17:29 of ice time.

Nick Bjugstad: The Blaine native and former Gophers center became the 27th Minnesotan to appear in a game with the Wild. Had 13:27 of ice time.