How the US used its bunker-buster bombs at Iranian nuclear sites

WASHINGTON — The deep penetrating bombs that the U.S. dropped into two Iranian nuclear facilities were designed specifically for those sites and were the result of more than 15 years of intelligence and weapons design work, the Pentagon's top leaders said Thursday.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a press briefing that they are confident the weapons struck exactly as planned.
Caine, the nation's top military officer, offered new details about the work that went into building the ''bunker-buster'' bombs and how the U.S. used them to burrow into the Iranian sites. He sought to show the level of destruction but did not directly address President Donald Trump's assertion that Tehran's nuclear program has been ''obliterated.''
A classified briefing that pushed US work on bunker busters
The bombs, called the GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator, have their roots in a decades-old classified briefing ''of what looked like a major construction project in the mountains of Iran,'' Caine said.
That turned out to be the Fordo fuel enrichment plant, with construction believed to have started around 2006. It became operational in 2009, the same year Tehran publicly acknowledged its existence.
The classified briefing was shown in 2009 to a Defense Threat Reduction Agency officer, who with a colleague ''lived and breathed'' Fordo for the next 15 years, studying the geology, construction dig, the earth moved and ''every piece of equipment going in and every piece of equipment going out," Caine said.
What they concluded: The U.S. didn't have a bomb that could destroy those sites. So the Pentagon got to work, Caine said.