Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down the Wild's signing of forward Yakov Trenin to a four-year, $14 million deal on the opening day of free agency Monday. He's the type of solid player that doesn't move the needle in terms of excitement, but he will help the Wild. The problem is Minnesota doesn't have enough money to spend to shore up other critical areas of need. Plus Rand notes the Wolves' new deal for big man Luka Garza.

10:00: Bobby Nightengale from the Star Tribune Twins beat joins the show after a 6-3 road trip that saw the Twins continue to settle into an extended stretch of good play. Of particular note: Dominant performances from Byron Buxton and Pablo Lopez.

33:00: A disappointing Copa American for the U.S. should mean the end for coach Gregg Berhalter.

