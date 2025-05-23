How the Trump administration's move will affect Harvard's international students

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration escalated its standoff with Harvard University on Thursday, revoking the school's ability to enroll international students.
The government told Harvard's thousands of current foreign students that they must transfer to other schools or they will lose their legal permission to be in the U.S.
The move could significantly affect the university, which enrolls nearly 6,800 international students, most of them in graduate programs. Those students may now have to scramble to figure out their next steps.
The Department of Homeland Security took this latest step because Harvard failed to comply fully with requests to produce records about its foreign students, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a letter. Noem accused Harvard of ''perpetuating an unsafe campus environment that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies and employs racist ‘diversity, equity and inclusion' policies.'''
Harvard said the action is unlawful and undermines the school's research mission.
Here's what to know about how this decision affects international students and what legal authority Noem has to take the step.
Does the government have authority over Harvard's enrollment?
The U.S. government has authority over who comes into the country. The Department of Homeland Security oversees which colleges are part of the Student Exchange and Visitor Program. On Thursday, DHS said it would remove Harvard. The program gives colleges the ability to issue documentation to foreign students admitted to their schools. Then, the students apply to obtain visas to study in the United States.