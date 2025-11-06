How the Minnesota Orchestra plays to a younger audience on social media

The day before a fall show, Minnesota Orchestra musicians rushed through the stage door for rehearsal. At the bottom of the stairs was the orchestra’s social media manager with an iPhone carefully balanced atop a tripod to record their most anxiety-inducing performance stories.
“Let me fix my hair,” said oboist Marni J. Hougham, who quickly returned to tell her story of stage lights going out mid-performance at Carnegie Hall.
Minnesota Orchestra musicians play in front of large audiences, but with the help of social media, they are reaching younger crowds online than who have traditionally been drawn to classical music. The candid posts have also deepened engagement with orchestra diehards.
Social media manager Alexandra Robinson has grown the @minnorch Instagram account from 18,000 to nearly 50,000 followers over the last few years. She also launched the orchestra’s TikTok account back when the app was skyrocketing in popularity.
While some fine arts institutions have historically written off social media as unimportant, the Minnesota Orchestra has chosen to invest in it, becoming one of the first symphony orchestras in the country to hire a dedicated social media content creator.
Minnesota orchestra members have grown accustomed to taking a moment during their breaks, often with instruments in hand, for quick cameos in Robinson’s social media videos. The short clips aim to make the distinguished classical instrumentalists more relatable.
“These are funny people,” Robinson said. “They’re having fun together. They really like each other. This is a place where I can be human.”
Between capturing scary performance stories during rehearsal last week, Robinson recorded a promo video with visiting piano soloist Janice Carissa and a clip with first violinist Natsuki Kumagai playing with a tiny children’s bow.