How the Know-Nothings, Free Soilers and other third parties shaped US politics

Elon Musk's plan to create a new political party puts him in the company of a long line of business and political titans looking to upend the two-party system that has dominated U.S. politics since almost the beginning.
From the Anti-Masonic Party in the early 1800s to last year's ill-fated No Labels, nascent political parties have been a near-constant feature of U.S. politics. Some are impactful, others ephemeral, but few endure for long.
Though the Republican and Democratic parties have had a lock on political power since the Civil War, they have remade themselves over and over, often when faced with the prospect of losing voters to third parties.
The name Musk chose, the America Party, is bland compared to some of history's more memorable movements — the Know-Nothing Party, the Bull Moose Party, the Dixiecrats.
Musk's plans remain murky, but some of his public comments suggest he's eying a limited goal, focusing on a handful of House races to gain influence without trying to win a majority.
''One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts,'' Musk wrote on X. "Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people.
Here's a look at how third parties have made their mark through American history, even without winning the White House or congressional majorities.
Anti-Masonic Party