How the humble water gun became the symbol of Barcelona's anti-tourism movement

BARCELONA, Spain — A group of tourists were sitting at an outdoor table in the Spanish city of Barcelona, trying to enjoy their drinks, when a woman raised a cheap plastic water gun and shot an arc of water at them.
Her weapon of choice — the cheap, squirt-squirt variety — is an increasingly common fixture at anti-tourism protests in the southern European country, where many locals fear that an overload of visitors is driving them from their cherished neighborhoods.
How did the humble water gun become a symbol of discontent?
From refreshing to revolutionary
The phenomenon started last July, when a fringe, left-wing activist group based in Barcelona that promotes the ''degrowth'' of the city's successful tourism sector held its first successful rally. Some brought water guns to shoot one another and stay cool in the summer heat.
''What happened later went viral, but in reality it was just kind of a joke by a group of people who brought water guns because it was hot," Adriana Coten, one of the organizers of Neighborhood Assembly for Tourism Degrowth, told The Associated Press.
Then, some turned their water guns from each other to tourists. The images went around the world, becoming a publicity coup for the anti-tourism cause.
The guns reappeared in April when the same group stopped a tour bus in Barcelona, the Catalan capital.