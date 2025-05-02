How the democracy sausage, a polling day snack, became Australia's election symbol

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Many Australians arriving at polling places on Saturday followed their civic duty by eating what's become known as a democracy sausage, a cultural tradition as Aussie as koalas and Vegemite, and for some just as important as casting their vote.
The grilled sausage wrapped in a slice of white bread and often topped with onions and ketchup is a regular fixture of Antipodean public life. But when offered at polling places on election day, the humble treat is elevated to a democracy sausage — a national, if light-heated, symbol for electoral participation.
Or, as a website tracking real-time, crowd-sourced democracy sausage locations on polling day notes: ''It's practically part of the Australian Constitution.''
But the tradition is far from political. Cooking and selling the snacks outside polling places is the most lucrative fundraising event of the year for many school and community groups.
Democracy sausages are served everywhere Australians vote. Ahead of Saturday's ballot, and on election day, they were due to appear at polling places for citizens abroad on nearly every continent — at Australian embassies in New York, Riyadh, Nairobi and Tokyo, and even at a research station in Antarctica.
Informing voters (about sausages)
The friends who run the apolitical and nonpartisan website democracysausage.org began the project in 2013, when they struggled to find information about which polling places would offer food on election day, spokesperson Alex Dawson told The Associated Press.
Now Dawson and his friends help voters choose their polling place with a site that has expanded to catalogue details of gluten free, vegan and halal democracy sausage options, and the availability of other treats such as cake and coffee. It makes for a hectic election day.