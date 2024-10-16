How The Associated Press covers elections in an unprecedented political climate

JOHNSON: In the past two-and-a-half years since I've been bureau chief, I'd say I haven't seen a dramatic difference in the political climate in the United States. But certainly over the last 10 years or so, you know, you've seen a country that's become more and more divided where people feel really entrenched into the beliefs that they believe in. Fewer and fewer people are undecided about who they like and who they don't like, who they want to vote for, what party they believe and what party they definitely don't believe in. There's a lot of fewer people in the middle. And as a result, the elections themselves, especially for the president, have really come down to a small number of states, an even smaller number of people in those states, to ultimately decide who is going to win the presidency or not win the presidency, particularly from the Electoral College, the road to 270. You really see people increasingly — while they're engaged, they want to turn away from it, too, because there's some things they don't feel like a lot of the politicians, and really the tenor of politics, really speak to them and addresses their real concerns that they have in their everyday lives.