How the AP decided to refer to the conflict between Israel and Iran as a war

The Associated Press is calling the current conflict between Israel and Iran a war, given the scope, intensity and duration of military activities on both sides.
Other news organizations also have decided to refer to the conflict as a war, while some are still sticking with words such as ''conflict'' or ''fighting.''
Why does it matter?
When a conflict in the world spills into military action, it's important to use the correct terms to describe it.
Sometimes a one-sided attack occurs without further action, or a conflict bubbles up and then ends quickly
Using ''war'' widely to describe these kinds of situations can diminish the word's importance. Then, when actual war breaks out, people might not understand its significance.
What does the AP consider?
The Merriam-Webster definition of war is quite broad: ''A state of usually open and declared armed hostile conflict between states or nations," or "a state of hostility, conflict, or antagonism.''